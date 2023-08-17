DataHighway Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $19.83 million and $14,454.06 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002138 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DataHighway has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.61805875 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17,963.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

