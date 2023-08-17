David McCreadie Acquires 1,047 Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Stock

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) insider David McCreadie purchased 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.55) per share, with a total value of £7,056.78 ($8,951.90).

David McCreadie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, David McCreadie bought 6,860 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.36) per share, with a total value of £39,788 ($50,473.17).

STB stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 674 ($8.55). The company had a trading volume of 69,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,352. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 602.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 660.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.17 million, a PE ratio of 442.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.92. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 550 ($6.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,033.10 ($13.11).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,960.53%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

