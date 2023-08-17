David W. Huml Sells 4,599 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Huml sold 4,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $385,534.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,713.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tennant Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TNC stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Tennant has a one year low of $56.04 and a one year high of $87.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.70. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on TNC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tennant

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 36.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 5.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tennant

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.