DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DVA. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE DVA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.29. 512,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,689. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. DaVita has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.12 and a 200 day moving average of $91.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in DaVita by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in DaVita by 73.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in DaVita by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 142,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,421 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in DaVita by 156.7% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in DaVita by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

