Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys 241 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% in the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after buying an additional 3,605,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 54.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after buying an additional 2,349,841 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,747. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

