Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for approximately 1.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,682,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,366. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.07%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.