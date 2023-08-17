DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0292 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $1.74 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00161766 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00046848 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00027164 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012280 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003462 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

