Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 159,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $22.56.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

