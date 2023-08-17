Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.00 million-$64.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.24 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.69.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,723,000 after buying an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,827 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after purchasing an additional 232,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,347,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,359 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

