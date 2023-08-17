DEI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $872.02 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $872.02 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEI has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.32 or 0.00264136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013937 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

