Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 8,140,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 416.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $28,471,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 646.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 904,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 783,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 34.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,189,000 after purchasing an additional 686,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Trading Up 0.7 %

DK stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.03. 193,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. Delek US has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -116.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

