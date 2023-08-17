Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,350,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 17,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,839,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,536,303. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,992 shares of company stock worth $2,116,582. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 126,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

