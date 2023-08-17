Deluxe Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Deluxe has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Deluxe to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Deluxe Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE DLX opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $888.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $23.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Deluxe by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Deluxe by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

