Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 180.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DSGN. SVB Securities lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,356. The stock has a market cap of $119.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 38,739 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 32.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 107.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

