Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 180.37% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on DSGN. SVB Securities lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.
Read Our Latest Report on DSGN
Design Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 38,739 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 32.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 107.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Design Therapeutics
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.