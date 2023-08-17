Desjardins Trims K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Target Price to C$10.50

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.
