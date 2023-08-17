Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.96 and traded as high as C$1.00. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Destiny Media Technologies Trading Down 9.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.45 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

