Deterra Royalties Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.17 (ASX:DRR)

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.
Deterra Royalties Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 210.68 and a current ratio of 113.19.
Deterra Royalties Company Profile
