Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target to $15.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s previous close.

TSE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. 366,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,893. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Trinseo by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Trinseo by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

