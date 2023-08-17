Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.32

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and traded as low as $18.25. Deutsche Börse shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 53,105 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBOEY. UBS Group downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($221.85) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.42.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 28.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Börse AG will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.