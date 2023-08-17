Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DVN

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,862,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041,667. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.