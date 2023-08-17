Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.05.

DVN stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.22. 3,446,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,039,124. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,126,000 after buying an additional 1,003,951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,583,000 after buying an additional 1,049,592 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,055,000 after buying an additional 350,916 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

