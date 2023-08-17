DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,636 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of DexCom worth $40,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 633,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 228,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 4.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in DexCom by 71.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $111.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.56. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 129.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.94 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,575.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,189 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

