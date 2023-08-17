dForce USD Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. dForce USD has a market cap of $32.96 million and approximately $9,315.82 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00003662 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00267088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014085 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019065 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,261,854 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01444034 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $13,494.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

