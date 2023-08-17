DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

DHT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,699. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. DHT has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of -0.13.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). DHT had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. DHT’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 9.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,906,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,851,000 after buying an additional 442,611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its holdings in DHT by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 28,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of DHT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Price Jennifer C. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

