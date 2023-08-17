Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.
Diamcor Mining Trading Up 16.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
About Diamcor Mining
Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.
