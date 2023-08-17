DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $276,540.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,986 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $265,179.80.

On Thursday, May 18th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,205.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $33.47 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 113.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after acquiring an additional 224,357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

