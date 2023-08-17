Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DCOM. TheStreet lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $844.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $36.51.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

