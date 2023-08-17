Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stake Lifted by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 245,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,149. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $34.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

