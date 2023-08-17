Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,591,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,027 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 9.8% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $66,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAC remained flat at $27.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 390,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,768. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

