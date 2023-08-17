Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,997,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,531 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 21.6% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $50,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 657,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,426. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

