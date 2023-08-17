Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.00

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 13249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $838.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.59.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,234,000 after purchasing an additional 64,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 299.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 548,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

