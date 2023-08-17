Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,895.05

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,895.05 ($36.73) and traded as high as GBX 3,290 ($41.74). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,280 ($41.61), with a volume of 430,739 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Diploma from GBX 3,360 ($42.62) to GBX 3,500 ($44.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($43.13) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,400 ($30.45) to GBX 2,550 ($32.35) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,985.71 ($37.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of £4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,463.16, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,088.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,897.99.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

