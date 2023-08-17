DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Stock Price Down 5%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 75,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 172,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DIRTT Environmental Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

