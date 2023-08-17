Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 4,648.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 104,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 35.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MMP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.80. 320,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,223. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.47%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.