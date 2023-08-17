Disciplined Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.92. 56,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

