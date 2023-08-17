Disciplined Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 513.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.36. 3,248,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,037,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.67. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

