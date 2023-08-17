Disciplined Investments LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 412.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,564,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,069,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.