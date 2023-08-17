Disciplined Investments LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $91.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,820 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average of $93.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

