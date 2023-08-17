Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 18,785 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

DFAE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,336. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

