Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 302 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $75.20. The stock had a trading volume of 740,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,334. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

