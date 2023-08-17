Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 460 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,515 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 79,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $822,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,121. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

