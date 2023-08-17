Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 5,481 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,557 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 585,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,790. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

