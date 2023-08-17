Divi (DIVI) Price Tops $0.0023

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Divi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Divi has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Divi has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $208,621.56 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00039468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00027062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Divi

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,072,008,789 coins and its circulating supply is 3,528,194,904 coins. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,072,008,788.727195 with 3,526,967,279.5192146 in circulation. The last known price of Divi is 0.00245934 USD and is down -9.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $204,756.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

