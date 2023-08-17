DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) PT Raised to $24.00 at Susquehanna

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DLO. Bank of America lowered DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. 3,491,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.36 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DLocal in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in DLocal during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

