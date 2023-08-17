DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Update

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 10,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,778 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,295,000 after acquiring an additional 189,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,708,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DocuSign

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.36. 1,528,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,462. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.