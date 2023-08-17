Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,418. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

