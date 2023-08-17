Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns Market Perform Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $420.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Guggenheim raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $392.28.

NYSE DPZ traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $387.07. 110,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,839. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $417.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,784,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $369,800,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

