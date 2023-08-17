Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 37,096 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $547,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,003,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,286,555.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,424 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $94,882.48.

On Friday, August 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,100 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $90,219.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,857 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $87,035.02.

On Monday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $70,406.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,525 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $52,557.75.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,679 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $53,823.77.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 146,427 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,279,868.39.

On Monday, June 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,801 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $74,559.53.

On Friday, June 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,009 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $109,410.49.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,591 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $70,885.04.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.87. 29,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,610. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1,492,000.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is -6,800,000.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 55.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 838.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

