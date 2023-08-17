DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu Sells 132,300 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $10,442,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $11,187,288.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $9,508,401.00.

DASH stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $77.88. 3,108,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,651. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.62.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DASH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

