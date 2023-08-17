Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Insider Acquires A$88,872.00 in Stock

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Free Report) insider Mark Menhinnitt purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.23 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,872.00 ($57,709.09).
Downer EDI Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Downer EDI Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Downer EDI’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.
About Downer EDI
Downer EDI Limited operates as an integrated facilities management services provider in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Transport segment provides road network management; routine road maintenance; asset management systems; spray sealing; asphalt laying; and manufacture and supply of bitumen-based products and asphalt products.
